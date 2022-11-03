The tenth annual induction into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame was held at Mount View High School on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
The event, that had been postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, was the finale for Homecoming 2022 at Mount View.
A crowd of some 200 attended the event, as a dozen former coaches, players and supporters were inducted, along with the 1973 Class AA state baskeball champion Gary Coaldiggers
The McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame was founded by the Welch Lions Club in 2010 and has continued to be sponsored by the Club.
Lion Vice President David Williams welcomed those present and went over a brief history of the Hall, as well as highlighting several well-known members who had been previously inducted including former coaches Tony Colobro, Ergie Smith, Jennings Boyd and Sid Cure.
Former athletes already in the Hall of Fame were former professional players Gordon Lambert, Tom Beasley and college standouts Jim Smithberger and Lions Club Hall Chairman Wayne Hicks.
Williams also introduced the five area Committee chairmen: Troy Hawks, Jr. of Welch, John Palko of Big Creek, Robert Wade of Gary, new chairman Arble Morgan of Iaeger and Gary Dove of Northfork.
The delicious meal served prior to the festivities by Spencer’s Catering, was blessed by Dr. Raymond Kiser, a retired Methodist Pastor from Austin, Texas. Dr. Kiser’s Dad was longtime Kroger store manager in Welch and his Mom taught at the former Welch High School, where Dr. Kiser graduated in 1969.
Hicks introduced the first inductee, Rev. William “Bill” Spencer, who had played football with him at Concord College in the early 1960s.
Spencer, a graduate of Kimball High School, is a retired school teacher, has been an ordained minister for over 30 years and has been a City councilman for Welch for over 30 years.
He called Hicks, who was a senior when Spencer entered Concord as a freshman, “my brother from another Mother.”
Spencer introduced Troy Hawks, Jr. to accept induction into the Hall for Hawks’ late Dad.
After serving America in the Navy, Troy, Sr. returned home to support sports in McDowell County, including serving as Coach of the American Legion Post 8 baseball team, compiling a 98-21 record with four trips to the state baseball tournament in five years.
Lion Mike Callaway next introduced his late father-in-law Jack Beamer, whose daughter Martha Carol Callaway, Mike’s wife accepted for her Dad.
Beamer was an accomplished swimmer in addition to having played football at Welch High School, Massanutten Military School and West Virginia University.
Prior to Mrs. Callaway accepting, those present sang Happy Birthday to her, as October 8 was her birthday.
Lion Hicks then introduced Coach Ergie Smith who in turn introduced David McDaniel’s widow, Tish, who accepted for her late husband.
McDaniel was a co-captain and all state basketball player on the 1971 Northfork Class AA state championship basketball team.
After playing for the Blue Demons, McDaniel played four years for West Virginia State, serving as a co-captain his senior year there.
Hicks introduced Rebecca Riggins, who accepted for Coach Nick Shaffron, who couldn’t attend due to illness.
Shaffron was longtime baseball coach at Gary High School before that school merged with Welch High to form Mount View. He became the first head baseball coach of the Golden Knights.
He worked many hours to help make the baseball facility a showcase for that sport in McDowell County. That field bears Shaffron’s name.
His Golden Knights played five times in the Class AAA baseball state tournament and he owns over 600 wins in his high school coaching career.
Callaway next introduced Leon Stout, a 1967 Gary grad, who played center on the 1966 state champion football team and garnered another state title as a sophomore on the 1965 Gary District basketball team.
Stout was also unable to attend the ceremonies due to illness.
Callaway, who taught at Gary High, introduced Coach Ergie Smith who in turn called up the 1973 Coaldigger state champion round ball squad.
Assistant coach Tom Callaway from that team was in attendance, but assistants James Wilkerson and Frank Radnoczi have passed, as has player John Billips from that team.
Gary Brown, longtime Mount View head basketball coach, spoke for the team.
Brown was a junior on that 1973 championship team.
He remarked, “We (players) were the only ones who thought we could win a state championship.”
After a brief break, Lion Carmello Miano introduced Hall of Fame inductee Johnny Allen.
Allen averaged 25 points per game in both his junior and senior years for the Iaeger Cubs.
After graduation, he continued to play basketball in organized leagues for some 20 years.
Miano next introduced Smokey Easterling’s daughter to receive induction for the late Iaeger supporter.
Easterling, who passed in 1997, “would have been so proud to receive this award” proclaimed his daughter.
Not only a sports helper, Smokey served over 25 years as the pastor of a church in his community.
Lion VP Williams introduced Chris Jones, a standout athlete at Big Creek High School and later on the gridiron at Concord before embarking on a life in education in teaching, coaching and now administration.
Jones led Bath County and then Heritage of Lynchburg to state football crowns in back-to-back years.
He is currently vice principal and head football coach at Covington High School in Virginia.
Williams introduced Coach Chuck Martin, who also excelled in athletics at Big Creek.
Martin played football at WVU before an injury forced him to give up the sport.
Fortunately for him, head coach Bobby Bowden put him on as a student assistant coach, where he gained a wealth of experience under the College Hall of Fame coach.
Martin started his coaching career at Bluefield before traveling to North Carolina to coach football and golf.
Wrapping up, Coach Martin proclaimed, “There’s no Hall of Fame that would mean more to me than where I stand today. I love McDowell County and I love West Virginia.”
Lion Spencer introduced Maurice Robinson, former All-State basketball star at Welch and later WVU for induction.
Robinson was preceded to the podium by his son Marlon, who played for Morgantown High School several years ago.
When Maurice took the mic, he thanked the adults in the community when he was growing up and helped and inspired him.
Spencer also introduced Carlotta Young, who played on two girls’ state championship basketball teams at Northfork.
In her three years playing for the Demonettes, they lost only one game.
She mentioned her former coaches, Gladine Barner, Harold Smith and Ron Tote, as well as her former teammates for her success.
Nomination forms are being accepted through December 31, 2022 for next year’s induction, which will resume the tradition of holding the inductions in the late spring of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.