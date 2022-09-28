WELCH — The tenth annual Welch Lions’ Club McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame induction will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mount View High School, beginning at 1 pm.
This year’s event will be tied to the Homecoming celebration that weekend, to cap Friday night’s Golden Knight-Van football game to be played at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
This induction was initially scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to Covid-19 and was again postponed in 2021 for the same reason.
Tickets for this year’s Induction may be purchased from any Welch Lions’ Club member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.