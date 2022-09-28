WELCH — The tenth annual Welch Lions’ Club McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame induction will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Mount View High School, beginning at 1 pm.

This year’s event will be tied to the Homecoming celebration that weekend, to cap Friday night’s Golden Knight-Van football game to be played at Vic Nystrom Stadium.

This induction was initially scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to Covid-19 and was again postponed in 2021 for the same reason.

Tickets for this year’s Induction may be purchased from any Welch Lions’ Club member.

