The U.S. Marshals Service alerted the public Tuesday that a man facing a charge of first-degree murder in the death of a McDowell County woman could seek help from the religious community.
The ongoing investigation has discovered that Kenneth Alan Stout, 63, is likely exploiting the generosity of the religious community, the U.S. Marshals Service stated Tuesday in a press release.
Stout is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for the first-degree murder of Barbara Baker, whose body was found April 1 in a vehicle on Beartown Branch Road.
Sheriff James “Boomer” Muncy said previously that Stout had had a domestic relationship with Baker.
Stout frequents religious institutions and is likely representing himself as a handy man or a contractor that is down on his luck because his wife just died from cancer and asking for financial support to covertly aid his run from justice, according to investigators.
Stout is a white male who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair, though he is mostly bald. His right arm and hand are noticeably scarred.
“It is imperative that the religious community and the public remain vigilant and be on the lookout for Stout, as he is considered armed and dangerous due to his violent tendencies”, said U.S. Marshal Michael T. Baylous.
On April 27, the U.S. Marshals Service and Crime Stoppers of West Virginia announced a combined reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Stout’s arrest.
Stout was last seen in the area of Dillon County, SC on Interstate 95 north, and is believed to frequent Jacksonville, Fla; Bristol, Tenn.; and the Kingsland, Ga., area.
Anyone with information on Stout’s current location is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the USMS Southern District of West Virginia at (304) 347-5136.
Tips may be submitted via the USMS Tips App.
Tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov, or can be submitted at www.crimestopperswv.com.
Your information will be taken in strict confidence and your anonymity is guaranteed.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
