MAYBEURY — A McDowell County man is facing several drug charges after a search warrant was executed, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office arrested Brock Campbell, no age available, of Maybeury after a search warrant was executed, Deputy Dalton Martin said Monday.
Campbell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance ; and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, Dalton said.
Deputies also executed outstanding warrants on Campbell for two counts of delivery of Schedule I controlled substances and for delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Campbell was arraigned before Magistrate Danny Mitchell and a $145,000 cash or property bond was set.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.