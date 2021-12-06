MAYBEURY — A McDowell County man is facing several drug charges after a search warrant was executed, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriffs Office arrested Brock Campbell, no age available, of Maybeury after a search warrant was executed, Deputy Dalton Martin said Monday.

Campbell was charged with possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance ; and maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances, Dalton said.

Deputies also executed outstanding warrants on Campbell for two counts of delivery of Schedule I controlled substances and for delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

Campbell was arraigned before Magistrate Danny Mitchell and a $145,000 cash or property bond was set.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you