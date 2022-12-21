PRINCETON — Mercer Christian Academy soccer standout Landon Murnahan has signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Bluefield University.
Over the course of two seasons on the Cavaliers boys soccer He played multiple positions as a defensive back, left wing, and center mid fielder but his primary position was striker.
Over the course of two seasons Murnahan played 37 games with MCA, scoring 64 goals and adding 26 assists. He averaged 1.7 goals per game and .7 assist per game.
In his senior season, Murhahan flourished as a distributor, adding 17 assists to accompany his 31 goals. He was a team captain for two years and was also named to the WVCAT All Conference team for both seasons.
