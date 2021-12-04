CROSS LANES — Sam Boothe scored 35 points to lead the Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity basketball team to a 71-65 victory at Cross Lanes Christian Academy, on Saturday.
Boothe also had seven rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers (4-0). Tanner Keathley scored 16 points, MJ Patton had eight points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
Stan Mulanay had 23 points to lead the Warriors (3-1) and Jon Dillon had 20 points.
MCA plays at Mount View on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Girls Varsity Game
MCA 50
Cross Lanes 22
Kayley Trump had 18 points to pace the Lady Cavs (3-0) while Bailee Martin had 16 points.
The MCA girls play Faith Christian at home on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.’
Middle School Boys
Cross Lanes 39, MCA 18: Eli Patton led MCA with 10 points. Dylan Jones had seven points, six rebounds and five steals. Christian Shamblin had 17 points to lead Cross Lanes. MCA (1-2) play Shady Spring 6 p.m Monday at home. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
