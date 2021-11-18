PRINCETON — Sam Boothe had 49 points and nine assists in an 84-70 win over visiting Mount Hope Christian Academy at home on Thursday night.

Tanner Keathley scored 17 points and Shaye Basham scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.

MCA shot 25-for-28 from the free throw line as a team.

Josiah McCoy led Mount Hope with 38 points. Nolan Varney had 14 points.

MCA (1-0) plays at Morgantown Christian Academy tonight at 6 p.m.

In a junior varsity game, Eli Patton and Dylan Jones scored 15 points apiece in a 40-30 win over the Mount Hope JV.

