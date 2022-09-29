EAST RIVER — Shaye Basham scored four goals and the Mercer Christian Academy boys varsity rolled to 5-3 victory over Bluefield at East River Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Basham also added an assist for the Cavaliers (11-2). MJ Patton scored the last goal for MCA.
Landon Murnahan had three assists. Karis Trump had seven saves in goal.
Will Looney scored two goals for Bluefield. Hank Marson added another.
Adam Jones scored the lone goal for MCA Middle School in a 1-0 win over Shady Spring on the Princeton campus. MCA Middle School is 10-0-2
MCA travels to Covington Boys Home on Monday.
