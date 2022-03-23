PRINCETON — Paige Maynard threw a no-hitter for Shady Spring and the Princeton girls softball team was defeated by powerhouse Shady Spring 8-0 at Princeton High School on Tuesday.
Maynard, who will play her college softball on a full ride at Penn State next year, struck out 15 Lady Tigers batters.
Shady broke it open in the seventh and Maynard, who went 3-for-4 belted a two-run homer that frame. Olivia Barnett went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Wood went 3-for-4 with a double.
Emma Johnson only gave up two runs — one earned — over five innings for Princeton (1-3).
Richlands 6, Honaker 3
HONAKER — Arin Rife struck out 16 Lady Tigers batters and the Lady Blue Tornado rolled to a non-district win at Honaker on Tuesday.
Rife allowed five hits for Richlands (2-0), helping herself out by going 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI.
Alyssa Lee hit a solo home run for the Lady Blue Tornado.
Tabby Ball went 3-for-3 with an RBI for the Lady Tigers.
Richlands plays Northwood at Rhonda Blevins Field today at 6 p.m.
Shirey wins O’Sullivan 5k
ATHENS — Robert Shirey clocked 19:59.2 to take the overall championship in the Seventh Annual Kevin O’ Sullivan Classic 5K race held in Athens this past Saturday.
Michael Hosey (21:12.3), Jonah Nolan (21:45.7), Will Combs (22:59.6) and Chris Parris 23:29.6) wrapped up the overall top five.
Sarah Hunting was the top overall female finisher with a time of 23:30.3. Rebekah Tuck came in second among female runners at 26:33.3 and Addy Johnson came in third overall with 28:56.5.
