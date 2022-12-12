NARROWS, Va. — Eli Allen had a triple-double and West Virginia’s defending Class A state basketball champions defeated the Green Wave 62-46 in the championship game of the Narrows Christmas Tournament at William B. Patteson, Jr. Gymnasium, on Saturday night.
Allen, who was named Class A Player of the Year last season, had 17 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists. He also had five steals and blocked three shots.
Collin Fox actually led the Mavericks in scoring, firing up 24 points and corralling seven rebounds. Juan Hopkins had eight points and five boards, while Josh Burks had 10 points and Ryan Mann grabbed five rebounds.
Landon Smith scored 19 points to lead the Green Wave. Kolier Pruett scored eight points.
Girls Championship Game
Bland County 69, Narrows 45
Chloe Dillow scored 21 points and the Lady Bears collected the Narrows Christmas Tournament girls title on Saturday.
McKenzie Tindall scored 15 for Bland County, Kendall Worley added 13 points and Tinley Worley scored 10.
Kennah Spencer scored 10 points to pace the Lady Wave. Mya Robertson added 10.
