LINDSIDE — Eli Allen lit up the night for 32 points and defending state champion Jakes Monroe picked up a 97-20 victory over visiting Meadow Bridge at home on Tuesday night.
Josh Burks added 14 points for the Mavericks, while Braxton Charlton and Collin Fox added 12 points apiece. Cooper Ridgeway added 10 points.
Brycen Sawyers lead the Wildcats with seven points.
James Monroe plays in the Alleghany Tournament a on Friday.
River View 58, Montcalm 48
BRADSHAW — Tyler Cooper scored 19 and Josh Proffitt added 18 and the Raiders rolled to a season opening victory against visiting Montacalm.
Mikey Picklesimer added 12 points. Ethan Justice had 10 boards.
Noah White poured in 20 points for Montcalm.
Riverside plays Hurley next Monday at home.
MCA 72, Jefferson Christian 49
PRINCETON — Sam Boothe scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers beat Jefferson Christian on Monday.
Shay Basham added 14 points for Mercer Christian Academy, while Chance Watkins added 12 points and MJ Patton scored nine points and handed out five assists. Briar Lucas nabbed five steals.
MCA plays Thursday at Pipestem Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m.
Beavers at PikeView Thursday
BLUEFIELD — Thursday’s boys basketball triple header between Bluefield and PikeView will be played at Gardner.
The ninth graders tip off at 4 p.m., junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity clash will be at 7:30 p.m.
