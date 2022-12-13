Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.