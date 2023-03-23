Eli Allen of James Monroe has been named the 2022-23 MaxPreps West Virginia High School Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4 senior guard led the Mavericks to a 25-2 record and the program’s second consecutive Class A state championship.
During his senior season, Allen averaged 21.4 points, 8.8 assists, 7.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game. He poured in a season-high 32 points during a January win over Tucker County and helped his team win 18 straight contests to close the campaign.
Allen ended his career with 1,653 points, 735 assists and 672 rebounds.
Isaac McKneely of Poca was the 2021-22 West Virginia Player of the Year. Currently a freshman at the University of Virginia, McKneely averaged 20.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists last season to lead the Dots to the Class AA state title.
Each state’s MaxPreps Player of the Year will be considered for inclusion in the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released in April. Past selections include 2023 NBA All-Stars Bam Adebayo (2016), Jaylen Brown (2015), DeMar DeRozan (2008), Kevin Durant (2006), Anthony Edwards (2019), De’Aaron Fox (2016), Jrue Holiday (2008), Jaren Jackson (2017), Kyrie Irving (2010), Julius Randle (2013), Jayson Tatum (2016) and Zion Williamson (2018)
