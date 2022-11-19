LINDSIDE — The sequel was as good as the original for the James Monroe Mavericks storybook season on a cold Friday night in Lindside.
The Mavericks, the only team to defeat the Greenbrier West Cavaliers in football this year, made it a clean sweep with a 48-13 victory in the quarterfinal round of the Class A playoffs at H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex.
Cooper Ridgeway ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns in the rematch between two superlative southern West Virginia small-school ballclubs. The Mavericks won 27-0 in October.
James Monroe head coach John Mustain said, “I’ve been around here for a long time, and had a lot of big wins. I’m about as proud of them tonight as I’ve ever been of a team.
“They played focused, the entire night, and they played hard the entire night. Win, lose or draw, that’s all you can ever ask.”
Ridgeway said, “All week in practice, we’ve been up up up, just excited to get on this field and play this game. I just cannot be happier to be moving on to the next round.”
“Coach told us, I couldn’t count how many times, that it’s really hard to beat a team twice, and that just motivated us more to practice hard and get better throughout the week,” he said.
Mustain said, “To me, Cooper was running a little possessed tonight. … Cooper always runs hard, but I think he had something extra in him tonight. He had a fantastic game.”
The defense led the way early for top-ranked James Monroe (12-0), limiting Greenbrier West (10-2) to seven plays in the first quarter.
“The bottom line was, they just came out and focused on their keys and did a good job of doing what they were supposed to do. and they’ve been doing that all year,” Mustain said.
The Mavericks ran the first 10 plays of the game — converting on a fourth-and-five — and took an 8-0 lead on Ridgeway’s first touchdown run. Braydie Carr set up a 14-0 lead with a 35-yard scoring pass reception from Layton Dowdy.
The Cavaliers soon got their only points of the first half when Ethan Holliday grabbed a screen pass from quarterback Tucker Lilly and ran it 76 yards to the end zone.
The home team rolled to a 28-6 halftime lead on touchdown catches by Eli Allen and Nick Pitzer.
After Greenbrier West scored to open the second half, the Mavs put the game away with touchdown runs of 6 and 13 yards by Ridgeway, and a 52-yard gallop to the goal line by Carr.
Dowdy had a pass dropped on his first attempt of the night, but completed his other eight throws to account for 183 yards of offense through the air. Carr had 103 yards rushing on 10 attempts.
James Monroe will host the winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal between fourth-ranked Wahama and the No. 5 team, Wheeling Central Catholic. The victor of next weekend’s semifinal will advance to the Class A state championship game in Wheeling.
At H.E. Comer Jr. Sports Complex
Greenbrier West ……. ........6 0 7 0 — 13
James Monroe ……......…. 14 14 6 14 — 48
First Quarter
JM — Cooper Ridgeway 3 run (Ridgeway run), 7:30
JM — Braydie Carr 35 pass from Layton Dowdy (kick wide left), 5:02
GW — Ethan Holliday 76 pass from Tucker Lilly (kick failed), 3:16
Second Quarter
JM — Eli Allen 15 pass from Dowdy (Owen Jackson kick), 8:45
JM — Nick Pitzer 38 pass from Dowdy (Jackson kick), 1:14
Third Quarter
GW — Holliday 5 run (Hayden Ridgeway kick), 8:23
JM — Ridgeway 6 run (kick wide left), 2:38
Fourth Quarter
JM — Carr 52 run (Jackson kick), 11:07
JM — C. Ridgeway 13 run (Jackson kick), 8:38
