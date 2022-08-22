Conferences may come and go. But the Thundering Herd continues to make thunder — wherever it goes. The Marshall football program’s latest move — actually preceding the tumultous shakeup that put two California teams in the Big Ten — was joining Old Dominion, James Madison and Southern Mississippi in a defection from Conference USA to the Sun Belt. Marshall has been picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt East Division, below Georgia State (3rd), Coastal Carolina (2nd) and perennial giant-killer Appalachian State (1). Marshall preseason All-Sun selections included running back Rasheen Ali (first team offense), linebacker Abraham Beauplan (second team defense) and defensive back Steven Gilmore (second team defense). In a surprise announcement on Aug. 23, one of the nation’s top freshman rushers last season, is taking a leave of absence for undisclosed reasons. Ali’s exit came less than two weeks before Marshall opens the season Sept. 3 at home against Norfolk State of the Football Championship Subdivision. Ali earned all-conference status, churning out more than 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had 45 catches, helping out with the passing attack. The arrival of Khalan Laborn from Florida State may suddenly jump up in the depth chart. No timetable was given for Ali’s return. Marshall lost quarterback Grant Wells to Virginia Tech, but the arrival of Henry Colombi from Texas Tech may mark an improvement at signal caller. Wells threw 22 interceptions at Marshall last. Hopefully Columbi will do better. Top returning receivers include Corey Gammage, who had 78 catches last season. The Herd lost wide receiver Willie Johnson and tight end Xavier Gaines, but the arrival of Florida State’s Bryan Robinson may take some of the sting out of that. Minimizing turnovers will be a point of emphasis for 2022. Fumbles were a problem that augmented Wells’ penchant for throwing picks. Marshall had six turnovers in its loss to Middle Tennessee — four of which were fumbles. The defense arguably has a lot more to prove than the offense, particularly when it comes to defending the run. Expected to help in this department are 6-foot-3, 302-pound Isaiah Gibson at nose tackle along with Purdue transfer Anthony Watts (6-4, 300) at one of the tackles. They’ll join fifth-year senior defensive end Koby Cumberland — a lineman with linebacker skills — in the fight. Eli Neal returns to lead the linebackers — all of whom return — and while the Marshall secondary lost some key players from its last C-USA campaign,the defensive backfield could still thrive in its new conference surroundings. Micah Abraham and Steven Gilmore return at cornerback for The Herd. Transfers Isaiah Norman (Austin Peay) and Andre Sam (McNeese State) should both be ready to plug and play. The kicking game has been promising. Head coach Charles Huff has praised freshman kicker Rece Verhoff for his ability to put the ball deep on kickoffs. Freshman punter John McConnell and long snapper Zach Appio have impressed in the preseason. The biggest challenges on Marshall’s 2022 slate will be coming to Huntington to meet them — including Appalachian State, Georgia State and Coastal Carolina. The program needs to impress against the league’s top teams to more quickly earn it’s anticipated rung among the Sun Belt gridiron elites.
