U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.VA., Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced Monday that 14 West Virginia counties including Mercer and Monroe will receive a combined $1,391,968 through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service from the Secure Rural Schools program to support public schools, roads and to reimburse counties for providing emergency services on national forest and grasslands.
Manchin said that he secured this funding through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) that reauthorized Secure Rural Schools through fiscal year 2023.
“The funding released today will help ensure that West Virginia’s rural counties and school districts can continue to provide essential services to students and communities on Forest Service lands. The bipartisan infrastructure law is continuing to deliver for West Virginia, and I commend the Forest Service for their strong commitment to quickly distributing this funding that will give our communities the tools they need to succeed,” Manchin said.
Mercer County received $95.57 and Monroe County received $27,541, according to a press release from Manchin’s office. Barbour County received $8.23.
The total amount a county receives is based on a formula that is calculated using a few different factors like how many acres of Federal land exists within the county; an income adjustment based on the per capita personal income for each county; and a 5 percent sunset reduction in overall payments each year, according to Sam Runyon with Senator Manchin’s office .
Other sums awarded to counties sharing in the $1,391,968 included: $8.23 — Barbour; $33,009 — Grant; $135,573 — Greenbrier; $4,259 — Hampshire; $75,380 — Hardy; $48,230 — Nicholas; $158,738 — Pendleton; $354,286 — Pocahontas; $7,512 — Preston; $282,369 — Randolph; $106,427 — Tucker; and $158,537 — Webster.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
