Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Rain and snow this morning. A snow shower or two in the afternoon - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. SSW winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.