The 2022 season has had its share of quarterback controversies, some more in the category of mini-QB controversies.
Dallas had bench guy Cooper Rush, appearing to be the next Roger Staubach with four straight wins while starter Dak Prescott was out. Then came the Eagles last week and he looked like a backup quarterback again.
At the beginning of the season, the 49ers (Trey Lance vs. Jimmy G), Saints (Jamies Winston vs. Andy Dalton), Panthers (Baker Mayfield vs. Sam Darnold) and Steelers (Mitchell Trubisky vs. Kenny Pickett) all had some life, before fizzling out due to mediocre play or injuries.
But a new one is brewing. In, of all places, New England. Yup, the same New England Patriots team that had the runnerup NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Mac Jones, a guy named the 85th best player in the NFL by the players.
It wasn’t long, maybe even two weeks, when Jones’ QB stock took tumbled like Internet stocks of 2000.
The Patriots almost beat the Packers before rushing the Lions and Browns.
Now he’s, well, a bum.
Am I overstating it? Maybe a little.
Of course, I’m not telling the entire story, the Bailey Zappe part.
The little-known fourth round pick out of Western Kentucky has looked poised. He’s made few, if any, mistakes. and the Patriots offense and quarterback haven’t looked this good since the 50-10 win, in Game No. 16 last year.
Funny. That game was also against another semi-horrible/horrible team, the then-2-14, eventual first-overall-picking Jacksonville Jaguars.
What has hurt Jones, or at least the perception of his abilities, is the expectations.
He not only was in the discussion for NFL Rookie of the Year in 2021, losing out to the guy who deserved it, Bengals wideout Ja’Marr Chase, but came to Foxborough in late July as if he swallowed the TB12 diet and workout plan, looking svelte and uber-committed to being the Patriots next franchise quarterback.
Then training camp happened. and he stunk.
Or, really, he struggled with the newness of it all, including the “new” offense and “new” stable of coaches at his beckon call, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.
In short, the Patriots put more on his plate, including decision-making, moving around (more), etc.
Patriots coaches basically took the diapers off Jones and he was not the guy we saw for good chunks of 2021.
His decision-making, which we’ve learned here in New England means more than arm and mobility (overrated!), was questionable.
An argument could be made that this poor play in the home opener against the Dolphins and, in particular, the next home game against the Ravens played a big role in the Patriots losing.
Again, you could make the case that the Sophomore Jinx, or really Belichick asking more of his quarterback, has played a role in his early issues.
Which brings us back to the other guy, Zappe, who has done a few things, particularly on third down, that have a lot of New England thinking, “OK. I can see that working for a long time around here.”
Zappe has looked great. Clean. No dumb-dumb passes. And, best of all, winning.
But Jones is the one. For now.
He’s more than earned the right. He’s been through the ringer, a bit, and his teammates voted him captain, in Year 2, which is meaningful.
The irony of this all is Bill Belichick is probably loving it, the “Jones or Zappe” discussion.
Competition in practice is a good thing. So is the fact that Jones, who has much, much more to prove in the NFL, will not be gifted anything. To keep the job, and improve, Jones will have to earn it.
Isn’t that the way it’s supposed to be?
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
