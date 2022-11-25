PRINCETON — For Nikki Thomason, racing competitively in the Spartan Races world championships earlier this month is both a matter of inspiration for others and an exercise in faith.
“It was truly a once in a lifetime event. I wanted through competing to inspire people to do things they think are impossible. I’m a Christian and I believe that God is working through me to inspire others. I did this because I wanted to challenge myself and God helped me get through it,” she said.
Thomason added that she had been involved in Spartan Races for a number of years, with the last couple of years being her period of greatest emphasis on the discipline.
“My training in the gym became much more race-oriented,” she said.
Spartan Racing, she added, is the biggest aspect of Obstacle Course Racing currently. There are three different versions of the race: A 3-5 mile “sprint”, a 5-8 mile “Super” and “The Beast”, a 13-15 mile event.
When Thomason arrived in Sparta, Greece, for the World’s Championships on Nov. 4-6, the three versions were longer.
“My first race was close to six miles, my second, nine miles and my third 17 miles,” she said. “It was a great experience. The Spartan race community is very helpful and encouraging to each other. I was doing it for fun. I have a very competitive nature and wanted to give it 100 percent just as I do in everything.”
The championship brought 2,000 competitors from around the world with 528 from Team USA. Thomason placed 10th overall in her age group.
“I was very thankful and honored to represent my country, state and county. I gave it 100 percent,” she concluded.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
