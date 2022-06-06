Two area child protection groups as well as community corrections programs are receiving extra state funding
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday Child Protect of Mercer County and Stop the Hurt in McDowell are two of 22 projects around the state to be awarded a total of $21.2 million to enhance their services.
Child Protect, in Princeton, will receive $81,754 to be used to strengthen Mercer County’s Child Advocacy Center by enabling the program to maintain current staff who will continue to provide direct services to child victims and their non-offending family members.
Stop the Hurt, based in Welch, has been awarded $93,351 and the money will be used to provide direct services to victims of child abuse and/or neglect and to enhance and strengthen the multi-disciplinary team’s approach to investigating and prosecuting offenders.
A statewide program, the Children’s Home Society of West Virginia, will receive more than $108,000 for its programs, with one of its offices located in Princeton.
Justice said the funds are awarded to local nonprofit Child Advocacy Centers throughout the state to address the growing problem of child abuse and neglect.
The awards are focused on a multidisciplinary response to investigation, treatment, and prosecution of child abuse cases by providing such services as advocacy, education, forensic interviews, evaluations, and referrals.
“I don’t know how in the world there can be anything as bad as child abuse and neglect,” Justice said Monday when he announced the awards during his pandemic briefing.
Justice also announced that he is awarding $5.4 million in West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program funds to 30 projects. These funds will be used to assist local communities in the establishment and continued operation of community corrections programs.
The Mercer County Commission will be awarded $287,500 to be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in the county.
McDowell County Commission will see $125,000 for the same purpose.
The funds for all of these awards are provided by the State of West Virginia and are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
