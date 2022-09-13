Local High School Football Games

Friday, September 16

Graham at Union, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Abingdon, 7 p.m.

John Battle at Tazewell, 7 p.m.

Giles at Narrows, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Rural Retreat, 7 p.m.

Mount View at Summers County, 7:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Meadow Bridge, 7:30 p.m.

PikeView at Westside, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.

Hurley at River View, 7:30 p.m.

Craig County at Montcalm, 7 p.m.

Princeton open

