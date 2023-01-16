Tonight’s High School Hoops
Tuesday, Jan 17
BOYS GAMES
Tazewell at Richlands
James Monroe at Summers County
Graham at Marion
Narrows at Eastern Montgomery
Giles at George Wythe
Bland County at Auburn
Bluefield at Wyoming East
PikeView at Nicholas County
GIRLS GAMES
Tazewell at Richlands
James Monroe at Mercer Christian
Graham at Marion
Eastern Montgomery at Narrows
Giles at George Wythe
Bland County at Auburn
Woodrow Wilson at Princeton
