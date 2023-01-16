Tonight’s High School Hoops

Tuesday, Jan 17

BOYS GAMES

Tazewell at Richlands

James Monroe at Summers County

Graham at Marion

Narrows at Eastern Montgomery

Giles at George Wythe

Bland County at Auburn

Bluefield at Wyoming East

PikeView at Nicholas County

GIRLS GAMES

Tazewell at Richlands

James Monroe at Mercer Christian

Graham at Marion

Eastern Montgomery at Narrows

Giles at George Wythe

Bland County at Auburn

Woodrow Wilson at Princeton

