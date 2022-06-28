BLUEFIELD, Va. — With East River Mountain as a back drop, Fincastle in Bluefield, Va. served as a gracious host to 57 junior players of the Blue Ridge Junior Golf Tour on Monday.
Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va. won the 17-18 age group with a score of 73. Bond finished with consecutive birdies to post the low round of the day. He was crisp with his short irons allowing for several birdie opportunities, especially on the inward nine holes.
“My short game allowed me to post a good score,” said the rising Floyd County High School senior.
Tyler Sayers of Marion, Va. finished second with a score of 77. Jacob Lasley of Castlewood, Va. was third with a score of 83.
Cameron Sharp of Blacksburg, Va. made a birdie on the 2nd hole of a play-off to capture the medalist honor in the 15-16 age group. Sharp hit his approach to one foot from 60 yards away on the Par 4 hole. The ensuing putt assured Sharp of the age group win over Grayson Sheets from Marion. Both Sharp and Sheets had posted 18 hole scores of 75 to tie for first place. Andrew White of Gloucester, Va. shot 77 and finished third.
Ryan Highfield of Blacksburg shot 74 and won the 13-14 age group. Highfield played steady throughout the round making 13 pars, including the last 8 holes. Hunter Crist of Radford, Va. and Rocky Frye of Bramwell tied for second with scores of 79.
Campbell Sayers of Marion shot 38 to win the 10-12 age group. Anderson Lilly of Oak Hill and Blaine Morgan of Bluefield posted scores of 42 to tie for second.
Colton Caudill of Wytheville, Va. shot 38 and won the 9 and Under age group. Adrian Wallace of Floyd and Marco Beato of Blacksburg tied for second with scores of 45.
The Tour returns to action on Wednesday at Pipestem Resort State Park.
Yuengling Amateur Series
CHARLESTON — After a rainy morning at Edgewood Country Club, the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA) FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series saw some beautiful weather and amazing shots today from the field of 51 players.
The day was full of excitement for two particular players. Jared Taylor of Bluefield scored an albatross (three under par on a single hole) on the par five fifth hole. He was followed shortly by Jason Wilkinson of Dunbar, who scored a hole-in-one on the sixth hole.
The Championship Division was won by Davey Jude of Kermit after shooting a two under par 69, to outpace Cam Roam of Huntington and Mason Weese of Charleston by one stroke. The Men’s Gross Division was topped by Josh Howell of Charlton Heights who scored five birdies and one eagle on his way to a four under par 67, while Justin Keaton of Charleston led the Men’s Net Division with an eight under par 63, thanks to seven birdies and two eagles.
In a battle of the women from Daniels, Karen Rainey had the low round of the day in the Women’s Gross division with a six over par 77. She also took top honors in the Women’s Net Division with a two over par 73, besting Janice Allen by two strokes.
“I haven’t had a day with this much excitement as far as miraculous shots being made, what seemed like one after another! The whole field was buzzing after hearing the cheers,” said WVGA Tournament Manager Chance Hindbaugh. “Thanks to PGA Pro Craig Berner and all of the staff at Edgewood for being gracious hosts to the WV FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series today.”
The FLIGHT by Yuengling Amateur Series is open to anyone, male or female, of any skill level. Awards are given in several flights.
Callaway Junior Tour
HUNTINGTON — The Callaway Junior Tour, sponsored by Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal and hosted by the West Virginia Golf Association (WVGA), visited Guyan Country Club during its centennial year with a field of 63 golfers Monday.
Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho, scored six birdies on his way to shooting a four under par 67 to win the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for boys. He said, “I hit a few good wedge shots, but I rolled in some putts today to post a good score.”
Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane won the Tri-State Roofing and Sheet Metal Round of the Day for girls. She said, “Guyan is one of my favorite courses, and the weather was perfect for golf today. I want to thank the WVGA for always hosting great events.”
“The course is in amazing condition and the weather made for a great day on the course,” said WVGA Tournament Manager – Youth Operations Lucas Ware.
Guyan’s Golf Pro Rick Ellison said, “We’re glad to have WVGA and the kids back again, especially during our centennial year. We appreciate being part of the history of youth golf and carrying on the legacy of our friend Larry Martin.”
Division winners were:
• Boys 12 & under: Wyatt Maynard of Barboursville;
• Boys 13-14: McCartney Hinkle of Bluefield, VA;
• Boys 15-16: Adam Gill of Wheeling;
• Boys 17-18: Bobby Kincaid of Nampa, Idaho;
• Girls 10-14: McKenzie Armstrong of Belmont; and
• Girls 15-18: Savannah Hawkins of Hurricane.
The Callaway Junior Tour is in action again Wednesday, June 29, at The Pines Country Club.
