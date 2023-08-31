Local Football
High School Football
Friday, Sept. 1
Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Graham at Galax, 7 p.m.
Richlands at Union, 7 p.m.
PikeView at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.
Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.
Narrows at Holston, 7 p.m.
Giles at Radford, 7 p.m.
Montcalm at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.
Bland County at Smith Mt. Lake, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.
College Football
Saturday, Sept. 2
WVU at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.
Albany at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Tennessee, 12 noon
Campbellsville at Bluefield U, 1:30 p.m.
Bluefield State at Livingstone, 6 p.m.
Emory & Henry at Concord, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.