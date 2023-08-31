Local Football

High School Football

Friday, Sept. 1

Bluefield at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Graham at Galax, 7 p.m.

Richlands at Union, 7 p.m.

PikeView at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.

Man at Mount View, 7:30 p.m.

Narrows at Holston, 7 p.m.

Giles at Radford, 7 p.m.

Montcalm at Twin Valley, 7 p.m.

Bland County at Smith Mt. Lake, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Riverheads at Tazewell, 1 p.m.

College Football

Saturday, Sept. 2

WVU at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Albany at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Tennessee, 12 noon

Campbellsville at Bluefield U, 1:30 p.m.

Bluefield State at Livingstone, 6 p.m.

Emory & Henry at Concord, 1 p.m.

