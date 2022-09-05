BRIDGEPORT — Senior running back Kris Copeland of the Concord University football team has been selected as the Mountain East Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by The Health Plan, the league office announced Monday afternoon.
Copeland, a native of Summerville, South Carolina, was responsible for two touchdowns in Concord’s 27-20 road win against Emory & Henry to start the season. Copeland returned a kickoff 94 yards for a second-quarter touchdown to trim Concord’s deficit at the time to 17-14. Later in the game, Copeland had the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push the Mountain Lions ahead by seven points.
Copeland amassed 165 return yards in the game on three kickoffs, and rolled up 221 all-purpose yards in the contest. He started the game by returning the opening kickoff 43 yards into E&H territory that set up a CU touchdown on the third play of the game.
The second-quarter kickoff return touchdown was the first kickoff returned for a score by Concord since Tiko Henderson at Shepherd in the regular-season finale of the 2014 season.
Rams’ Joey Dales AAC Special Teams Player of the Week — Again
WALESKA, Ga — Former Graham standout Joey Dales, a placekicker and punter for Bluefield University, was named AAC special teams player of the week for the second week in a row.
The sophomore from Bluefield, Va. sophomore averaged 36.4 yards per punt with two downed inside the opponents’ 20. His longest punt of the day went for 51 yards.
Dales was 1-for-1 on PAT kickes in the 52-7 loss against Georgetown (Ky.).
The award was his second weekly honor of the season.
Thompson named AAC Offensive Player of the Week
WALESKA, Ga. — Nathan Thompson of Bluefield is the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday.
Thompson, a junior from Lexington, N.C.. scored twice in a 3-2 win over Pikeville (Ky.) with only two shots on goal with which to work. Thompson netted the game-winner in the 89th minute.
This is his first weekly honor of the season.
Jimenez is AAC Setter of the Week
WALESKA, Ga. — Bluefield University women’s volleyball player Nayerly Jimenez was named AAC setter of the week.
The junior from Mayaguez, Puerto Rico averaged 10.81 assists per game in helping Bluefield to a 2-2 record on the week.
She recorded two matches of 40-plus assists with a high of 64 against Cumberlands (Ky.).
She notched 3 double-doubles on the week, totaling 173 assists, 55 digs, 3 kills, 2 blocks, and 3 service aces on the week.
This is her first weekly honor of the season.
Bates Named MEC Defensive Player of the Week
BRIDGEPORT— Sophomore goalkeeper Savannah Bates of the Concord University women’s soccer team has garnered Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week presented by The Health Plan.
Bates helped the Mountain Lions to their first shutout of the season as they improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 victory at Chowan Saturday night.
The Forest City, North Carolina native received her first career start versus Chowan as she was pressed into making five saves with four coming halftime.
Bates and her defensive mates held the Hawks to one shot in the opening half. Facing a little more offense in the second half, Bates recorded a pair of diving saves to keep the shutout intact.
Concord who is ranked 12th in Division II welcomes West Virginia State to the YMCA Cline Complex in Beckley, West Virginia 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for the start of conference play.
