PRINCETON — A longstanding Mercer County baseball rivalry renews this weekend with “home-and-home” games scheduled between Concord University and Bluefield State College.
Saturday’s nine-inning game is planned for a 2 p.m. start at Anderson Field on the CU campus in Athens, followed on Sunday by BSC hosting another encounter at Bowen Field in Bluefield.
“It’s always interesting, because it’s a rivalry game,” said Kevin Garrett, now in his 22nd campaign as Concord’s head coach. “They want to beat us, and we want to beat them. We want the bragging rights of Mercer County, so it should be an interesting matchup.”
Drew Bailey is in his second year as head coach of the Big Blue. From 2008 to 2010, he was a pitcher on Garrett’s Concord teams.
Bailey explained that to get into the NCAA postseason, an independent athletic program like Bluefield State needs to do well against schools like Concord.
“For us, this weekend is huge,” he said. “That’s a good team (at Concord). But it’s going to be fun.”
The Mountain Lions of CU were voted 10th in a Division II Atlantic Region poll held earlier this month by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association.
This weekend’s planned four-game format has been reduced to two games, due to the weather. The other two games will be rescheduled at a later date.
The series between the schools was known over the past decade or so for putting a lot of runs on the scoreboard.
Their last game ended with a 14-13 victory by Concord on April 30, 2019. Late run-scoring singles by CU’s Evan Webb and Ryan Fralin in the eighth and ninth innings erased a BSC lead and clinched the win.
The Big Blue has not beaten the Mountain Lions in baseball in almost seven years. Bluefield State took a 7-6 win when Kevon Moxey scored on a fielder’s choice to end a 13-inning marathon in Princeton on April 22, 2015, according to the Concord athletics website.
Games were not played in 2020 or last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bluefield State (5-7) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth last Monday to beat UNC-Pembroke in BSC’s home opener at Bowen Field. Freshman Alfredo Carrion smacked the game-winning RBI single to right field in the bottom of the ninth for the 4-3 victory.
On Wednesday, the Big Blue lost 8-1 at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina, after holding the Bears scoreless until the seventh inning.
Concord has a 1-1-1 record after splitting three games last weekend against Pitt-Johnstown. In Monday’s finale, CU rallied from a 6-1 deficit with eight runs spread across the sixth and seventh innings. Freshman Joey Duffer hit his second double of the game to drive the last two Concord runs home and clinch a 9-7 win.
The matchup of head coaches has more than one interesting twist. While Bailey has a degree and fond memories from Concord, Garrett played baseball for and graduated from Bluefield State in the 1980s.
Garrett set BSC career- and single-season records for stolen bases, and was later voted into Bluefield State’s Baseball Hall of Fame.
Garrett has directed CU to 18 conference tournament appearances and has had 11 of his players gain all-American honors. He has also been director of athletics at Concord since 2010.
Bailey holds the program record at Concord for saves (11) and is tied for first in pitching appearances (59). He was drafted by the Oakland Athletics organization in 2010 and spent two seasons in the minors, compiling a 5-0 record with a 2.80 ERA.
After his professional career, he spent time as Concord’s pitching coach, as an assistant baseball coach at Bluefield College (now University), and as head baseball coach at Averett University in Virginia. In 2019 and 2020, Bailey was head coach of Bluefield College softball.
In his first season as Big Blue head coach last spring, Bailey’s team notched the first winning season in BSC baseball history with a 15-12 record. A highlight was the team’s run at the first Black College World Series, winning the championship against Xavier University of Louisiana.
“This is a big weekend for me,” Bailey said. “This is the first time I’ve faced off against Coach Garrett.”
He said Garrett and CU assistant coach Devin Smith are “two guys that I love, that I care for a lot. … Those three years (as a student-athlete) just had so much impact on my life.”
Garrett said, “(I’m) very proud of Drew Bailey. I think that he’s going to do a wonderful job.”
