BLUEFIELD — On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia issued an order which annulled attorney James J. Palmer III’s license to practice law in the state of West Virginia.
Palmer had a five-count statement of charges issued against him based on his mishandling his clients’ cases and, thereafter, he submitted his voluntary consent to disbarment pursuant to Rule 3.25 of the Rules of Lawyer Disciplinary Procedure, according to a statement issued Friday by the Office of Lawyer Disciplinary Counsel.
