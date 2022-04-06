• April 8: Heritage Hall, located at 120 Old Virginia Ave. in Rich Creek, Va. will host an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 7 p.m. Rain Date is Tuesday, April 12.
• April 9: Scoops Arcade in Pembroke, Va. will have an Easter Bunny Fun Day starting at Noon.
• April 10: Tazewell Moose Lodge will host an Easter Egg hunt on the Moose Family Grounds and Picnic Shelter starting at 2 p.m.
• April 16: Adult Easter Egg Hunt at Wolf Creek Indian Village in Bastian, VA starting at 2 p.m.
• April 16: Bluefield, Va. will host an Easter Egg hunt starting at 11 a.m. at Graham Rec Park with Bailey the Bunny photos starting at 1 p.m.
• April 16: Pipestem Resort State Park will host Easter Festivities at the park headquarters. Egg Hunt starts at 1 p.m.
• April 16: Landmark First Church of God in Princeton will hold an Easter Party and Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. at their location on Sackett St. in Princeton.
• April 16: There will be a Community Easter Egg Hunt at Woodland Park in Rich Creek, Va. starting at 11 a.m.
• April 16: Tazewell Today will host an Easter Egg Hunt at Lincolnshire Park starting at Noon.
• April 16: Princeton Recreation Center will hold an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 1 p.m. at Princeton City Park.
