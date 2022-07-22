PRINCETON — A member of the Mercer County Child Protect staff has received a national award from a company which works with Child Advocacy Centers across the country.
Program Coordinator Lindsay Pack at Child Protect of Mercer County has been awarded the Child Advocacy Leader Award through Vidanyx, Child Protect announced Friday.
Vidanyx is a company that works with Child Advocacy Centers (CACs) nationwide in the utilization of a cloud-based storage and sharing platform for recorded forensic interviews with children who have been exposed to abuse, neglect and violence. The Child Advocacy Leader award acknowledges an employee of a CAC who has shown leadership over the past year, going above and beyond their responsibilities.
Pack serves as the Mercer County Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team Facilitator, as well as a therapist and coordinator of all direct services at Child Protect of Mercer County.
Pack’s co-workers nominated her for the award, stating in their application that “Lindsay is a mentor, teacher, supporter, advocate, and friend to everyone. She’s an amazing team player who will jump in and conquer any task that needs to be accomplished.”
A graduate of Concord University, Pack earned her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in Social Work. She is a licensed graduate social worker (LGSW).
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
