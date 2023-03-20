By Barbara Dyer and Terry Gerton
The Fulcrum
The elderly woman looked determined as she walked slowly toward the voter registration desk, her three-pronged cane punctuating her fortitude. She was there to vote, and nothing — not her age-weakened legs or her failing hearing — would get in her way. She was among the many voters we encountered as we worked the polls in the November 2022 elections.
Each of us served as a poll worker for the first time last fall, Barbara in the District of Columbia and Terry in Arlington, Virginia. We joined the ranks of the more than 775,000 poll workers who assist workers at the 132,556 polling locations across the nation. Troubled by reports of threats and harassment and the resulting decline in the numbers of poll workers, Barbara applied for the post of Registration Clerk. Terry served as an Election Officer, covering the check-in and ballot processing functions. We wanted to do our part as citizens and also see how the system works from the inside out.
Poll workers are part-time, temporary employees hired at the local level to assist voters during early voting and on Election Day. We didn’t know what to expect when we submitted our on-line applications, but we each received a quick reply confirming our registration and inviting us to attend a training workshop.
Barbara’s training at the D.C. Board of Elections with 25 other prospective registration clerks was intense. It included lots of information about set-up, equipment rules, protocols, tips, and tools for dealing with a range of situations — if this happens, you must do that, if that comes-up you must do this…nerve-wracking simulations, role playing, and finally a test. It was election worker boot camp! Fortunately, in addition to the site-based training, she was provided on-line training videos and a Vote Center Operations Manual for review. Terry’s training was similar, although without all of the registration technicalities — whew!
While we only worked for a short period of service, every locality and state have a full-time professional election staff that plans for and manages elections year-round. One employee at the D.C. Board of Elections told us about her job and why she chose this work. She said she started like us, helping at the polls, but it became something deeper for her. She told us that generations of people have fought hard — even died — to make it possible for her to vote. She is committed to doing her part to protect and preserve that right.
Sadly, many of her counterparts in other locales are making their exits. Free and fair elections are a prerequisite to democracy and those who secure our voting systems — from poll workers to chief election officers and state Secretaries of State — are essential in making sure those systems work.
Thinking back on our experiences at the polls last November, we realized that we met more than 1,300 voters between us. They were people young and old; parents with children; working and retired; neighbors and folks from across town. First-time voters received standing ovations from all in the room. We were struck by the steady flow and diverse array of voters. And while they undoubtedly had differing views on candidates and issues, their common sense of purpose was unmistakable — they came to vote, and they believed that their votes matter.
The opportunity to participate so directly in democracy was exciting, incredibly rewarding, and habit-forming. We’re now hooked on volunteering for future elections — we hope you’ll join us.
