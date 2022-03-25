CHARLESTON — A move to place a 30-day pause on the West Virginia gasoline tax that has drawn bipartisan interest may be a non-starter and a “short-term fantasy.”
Democratic legislators proposed the pause on the 35.7 cents per gallon tax during a press conference recently, drawing some bipartisan support.
Gov. Jim Justice said that it was a decision the Legislature would have to make and if they request a special session to do so, he is “all in.”
However, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, joined with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, to say not so fast.
“Every single member of the Legislature is sympathetic to the pain West Virginians are feeling at the gas pump these days,” they said in a joint statement Friday. “When prices climb, family budgets suffer. It’s something every one of us understands. We completely support tax reductions, but because of decisions we have made as a Legislature, we cannot just pivot and decide we want to press pause on what is bonded revenue. There are a multitude of legal reasons why we cannot simply suspend our gas tax. We cannot – and should not – implement policies like these that sound good, but in reality, would do far more damage to our state in the long term.”
Even if the tax were eliminated for 30 days, they said that doesn’t mean retailers would lower their prices by the same amount.
“In fact, lowered prices could increase demand, which would result in even higher prices,” they said. “Additionally, suspending this tax for even a month would cost West Virginia $35 million in revenue, could potentially cause the federal government to claw back allotted highway funds, and would put our bonds for the Roads to Prosperity projects at risk.”
Roads have been a top priority, they said, and after years of decline the Legislature has pumped $220 million into state road funds in the past two budget cycles, which is a “completely unprecedented amount.”
“These funds keep our Division of Highways crews out all year. It should be obvious to anybody driving through our state that Gov. Justice and the Legislature have made roads a top priority. Our residents want their roads done, and we have delivered.”
The legislative leaders said that this November state voters will have a chance to approve Amendment One, which will “put $600 million directly back into the pockets of the people who live and work in this state. That’s real relief for West Virginia residents, not just a break for folks who drive through and stop to buy gas.”
Amendment One would allow the Legislature to exempt virtually all types of personal property from taxes – including manufacturing equipment and inventory as well as personal vehicles.
“The leadership of the Senate and House of Delegates has a long-term plan for prosperity for the people of West Virginia, and what we have been doing is working,” they said. “Median household incomes in West Virginia have increased throughout the past five years, and our personal income tax collections reflect that. The approval of Amendment One gives back even more to the working families within our state. We cannot sacrifice our long-term planning for a short-term fantasy.”
