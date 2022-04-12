PRINCETON — The drama kept building on Tuesday night at Hunnicutt Field in the finale of day two of the 48th annual Coppinger Invitational Baseball Tournament.
After four complete innings, the Princeton Tigers rallied to take an 8-7 lead over the Warriors of Chilhowie High School. It was tied up at eight after five before
Princeton’s Brock Halsey and courtesy runner Ashton Bailey scored in the second when the Warriors’ defense had a couple of costly lapses.
Chilhowie pushed four runs across the plate in the fourth.Princeton erupted for six runs in the bottom of that inning.
Bradford Hurt led off the Tigers’ attack by beating out a single. After a strikeout on a full count, Princeton’s next five batters advanced to the plate.
Grant Cochran tripled to bring two Tiger teammates home, then scored on a pop out by Lucas Monahan to put his team ahead.
The final game results are available online at bdtonline.com.
In Tuesday night’s Bowen Field Coppinger games, Bluefield defeated Richlands 4-3 and Marion beat Honaker 17-6.
In Wednesday action, No. 3 Tazewell plays No. 6 Richlands in a 5 p.m. game at Bowen and No. 2 Bluefield will face either Princeton or Chilhowie at 7 p.m. No. 1 Shady Spring will face No. 8 Woodrow Wilson in a 7 p.m. game at Hunnicutt, preceded by a 5 p.m. game between No. 5 Marion and either Princeton or Chilhowie.
