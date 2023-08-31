BLUEFIELD — This summer’s last First Friday event starts today in downtown Bluefield.
Local vendors will be setting up around Raleigh Street near the TailYard Dog Park in downtown Bluefield from 5 to 9 p.m. today.
Live music will be performed by The Switch from Oceana.
Vendors such as the Kritter Creation Station, ice cream, the Tea Shack and others are expected at First Friday. Arts and crafts, a beer garden, street food and entertainment are all on the schedule.
“The last one was a big success and hopefully this one will be even better,” said J.P. Marinus of Bluefield Merchants.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
