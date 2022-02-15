KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kylie Meadows had another double-double outing and the Bluefield University women defeated Johnson University 64-47 in an Appalachian Athletic Conference road win.
Meadows scored 17 points for the Rams (11-13, 11-11 AAC), also pulling down 13 total rebounds. Morgan Wylie led Bluefield in scoring, hitting six 3-pointers on her way to 20 points.
Destiny Long scored eight points and distributed four assists, Jaydn Hoover delivered eight assists and collected three steals while Tianna Crockett had nine rebounds.
Tori Teesateskie scored 13 points to pace Johnson (2-19, 1-18 AAC), grabbing seven rebouinds. Jordan Smith scored 10 points, Raley Snodgrass scored nine and Josie Harbin hauled in nine rebounds.
