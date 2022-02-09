GARDNER — Four PikeView starters reached double-figure scoring as the Panthers ran their winning streak to six games with a 78-33 win over visiting Nicholas County, on Wednesday night.
PikeView (10-5) broke a 4-4 tie with a 14-3 run and never looked back, forcing 14 first-half turnovers by the Grizzlies (7-11).
Anyah Brown led the Panthers with 21 points and eight rebounds. Hannah Perdue generated 17 points and 11 assists, Riley Meadows contributed 14 points, and Brooke Craft had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hannah Harden cleared nine rebounds.
Harden, Craft, Brown and Meadows each pulled off three steals.
The Panthers concluded with 32 field goals and 42 rebounds.
Adrienne Truman led Nicholas County with 17 points.
PikeView hosts Wyoming East in a much anticipated showdown on Friday evening. The Grizzlies will play Braxton County in Summersville next Wednesday.
At Gardner
NICHOLAS COUNTY (7-11)
Adrienne Truman 5 7-12 17, Olivia Stone 2 0-0 4, Gracie Trentham 1 0-2 2, Chloe McKinney 1 0-0 2, Mason Stone 1 2-4 4, Kelsi Foster 2 0-1 4. Totals 12 9-19 33.
PIKEVIEW (10-5)
Hannah Harden 1 1-2 3, Brooke Craft 4 2-4 10, Cat Farmer 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 8 0-0 17, Haley Justice 2 0-0 5, Anyah Brown 8 2-2 21, Eden Damewood 1 0-0 2, Riley Meadows 5 4-9 14, Christina Hale 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 9-17 78.
Nicholas County ……. 9 9 6 9 — 33
PikeView …………… 18 19 21 20 — 78
3-point goals — NC none; PV 5 (Brown 3, Justice 1, Perdue 1). Total fouls — NC 13, PV 18. Fouled out — Foster. Technical fouls — none.
Montcalm 51, Liberty-Raleigh 31
MONTCALM — Kaileigh Hodges scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds and the Lady Generals outgunned the Raiders at Craig Havens Gymnasium.
Tori Sizemore had eight points and five rebounds for Montcalm (9-6) and Makenzie Crews had seven points, six rebounds and seven assists.
Brooke Brown had 12 points to pace LIberty.
Montcalm plays Mount View at home Friday at 6 p.m.
Boys Games
Mount View 72, Montcalm 24
WELCH — Tony Bailey scored 16 points and TJ Bell added 15 and the Golden Knights rolled past the Generals on Ergie Smith Court.
Bell added nine rebounds for Mount View.
Noah White had 20 to pace the Generals.
Mount View plays Bluefield on Monday. Friday’s scheduled game at River View has been cancelled due to COVID.
James Monroe 54
Westside 51
CLEAR FORK — Eli Allen scored 17 points and the top-ranked Mavericks picked up a road victory over the Renegades.
Shad Sauvage added 15 points for James Monroe and Josh Burks contributed nine points.
Shandell Akins scored 14 points to pace Westside. Dale Bledsoe and Aston Reed added 11 points apiece.
Bluefield-Princeton Boys to Play Tonight
BRUSHFORK — The Princeton boys basketball team is slated to face bluefield at Brushfork Armory tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.