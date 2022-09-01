BLUEFIELD — AnnsleyTrivette had seven kills and a block and the Richlands volleyball team defeated Bluefield High School 25-18, 25-20, 25-7 in an interstate match on Thursday night.
Katike Beth Cordle had two kills and three blocks and Emma Phipps had five kills for the Lady Blue Tornado. Jillian Shreve had five assists, two kills, four digs and a service ace, Kira Vance had four aces and two digs and Abby Hughes had five digs and three aces.
Raegan Rider led the defense with 12 digs.
Richlands travels to Grundy on Tuesday.
