Labor Day is a national holiday in America and certainly well-deserved as an honor to the working men and women and young adults. Statistics are what they are but many charts project that Americans have worked longer and worked longer hours than just about group of people on the planet.
Concern about work, of course, is a world-wide issue. In the past few months, protests have been widespread in France regarding a mandatory retirement age proposal. Whether the French retire at either 64 or perhaps 62 years of age is prompting citizens across that country. In the most recent Republican candidate debate (for those who showed up) Nikki Haley wondered out loud if the American retirement age should be extended.
Many of us in the “senior citizen” group have been used to getting up and going off to the job for decades and often with a deeply-buried but still persistent wish that one day we might sleep in — and do the same again tomorrow.
More than one politician has voiced concern about the retirement process. One overriding concern is the entitlement portion of the federal budget. Consider this: when Congress under President Franklin D. Roosevelt began the Social Security program, there were approximately 10 workers for every Social Security recipient. Currently, that number may be closer to 2:1 than ever before.
That might mean, as some have suggested that the program is destined to run out of money before many more years pass. In addition, Medicare and Medicaid take huge bites out of the national treasury and they, too, are under the microscope for funding into the future.
A very touchy subject, those three, and not likely to be taken away any time soon if voting remains a part of our democracy. Any candidate who tries to chop them down will likely have a short political career.
Still, workers who have toiled for many years do look forward to the time when they, too, can participate in these types of programs and anyone who wishes to raise their ire has only to talk of cutting such things out.
But work is the operative word here and one program has been implemented without tax money to pay for it.
Those funds do come from the workers and perhaps nowhere is Labor Day, the day for the workers, more special than in the Four Seasons Country area.
We of the baby boomer generation can still recall the great days of the famed Pocahontas Coalfields, when the economic engine of communities, towns, counties, states, nations and the world depended so deeply on the wonderful quality of the bituminous coal produced in southern West Virginia and southwest Virginia.
From Pocahontas, Bishop, Amonate, Jenkinjones, Gary Hollow, Bartley, Coalwood, Grundy and scores of other mines across the region, coal fueled everything from the food on the table to the ships of the U.S. Navy.
Here in the Summit City, incorporation came in 1889, a scant six years after the first car of coal was shipped from Pocahontas, Va., to the coal pier in distant Norfolk. Bluefield was created to be the supply hub for the area. With the never-ending flood of trains rolling east and west on the Norfolk & Western tracks, it was a constant “fill the vacuum” operation.
As one load of coal cars moved toward ports, other loads of goods were coming through to stock the shelves of the giant supply houses here in town.
Bluefield quickly became a thriving metropolis with a giant roundhouse to service the locomotives and a host of all type of stores offering nearly every item imaginable to eager customers.
Welch, too, was a beehive of activity and the McDowell County seat was often so crowded on weekends that citizens had to step off sidewalks and walk in the street. When the Virginian Railway began operation, Princeton soon became one of its most important sites and the Mercer County seat thrived and grew along with the industry.
So it was nearly everywhere and that was the foundation of the 20th century work ethic which became so famous that not only companies but even the U.S. Armed Forces welcomed soldiers from this part of the country because of our sterling reputation for getting the job(s) done.
Congratulations to all of our workers of every age, those retired and those still active, for doing a wonderful job of reminding any all just how nearly every day of the year around here could be called “Labor” day.
Larry Hypes is a Daily Telegraph columnist.Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
