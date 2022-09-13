WELCH — “We were going up against a quality opponent with a Coach who has been around and who knows the game. I knew Coach Mullett would have their kids very well prepared,” remarked Mount View fourth year head football coach Maurice Gravely earlier this week.
The team he was speaking of was last week’s opponent for the Golden Knights, the Buffalo Bison who evidenced Coach Gravely’s statement with a 62-22 win over the View at Vic Nystrom Stadium.
The Coach Gravely spoke about was Bob Mullett, who is in his 49th season as a football coach, including 10 at the helm of Concord’s grid teams, who has 51 career victories at the Athens-based school, good enough for second on the all-time win list for the Mountain Lions.
And prepared the Bison team was, coming into the contest with an 0-2 record following losses to Greenbrier West and Petersburg prior to last Friday evening’s visit to Welch.
Buffalo’s sophomore QB Josh Moody completed 11-of-19 passes for 427 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to running one himself. The Bison rushing game netted 138 yards for a total of 565 total offensive yards en route to the decision over the Knights.
The Putnam Countians held a 35-0 advantage at halftime before extending it to 42-0 prior the Golden Knights finally scoring.
Coach Gravely, who worked with Coach Mullett as a student assistant coach when the latter was the head mentor at Concord, continued of Buffalo, “It wasn’t the same team Friday night (as it had been the opening two weeks). Those kids were well-disciplined and well- prepared, I thought..They had very good team speed.”
Starting this week’s preparation for Summers County, Coach Gravely spoke of several changes the View will make on both sides of the football to turn things around from last week and get ready for the Bobcats this Friday.
“We have to have more push on the defensive side,” Gravely said.
He continued, “Summers County seems to get better each week…This Friday night, I expect a very tough game. It will be a dog fight.”
Several lineup changes were mentioned by Coach Gravely.
Senior Ryan Long, who completed 14-of-35 passes against the Bison for 202 yards and one score, will get the nod at quarterback, with Chris Goins, Tanner Caves and Jaylen Hall all expected to see snaps at running back.
Hall, a senior, along with sophomore Jaron Hale, and seniors Johnathan Huff and Logan England will all see PT at the wide receiver slots.
Along the front wall, Jonathan Gregg and Jacob Hall will be the tackles, with backup help from Kenny Powell, while James Ferrell and Keishawn Lewis will be the guards and David Harman will do the ball-snapping.
Gravely hopes to work freshman speedster Trey Gregory into the offense as a wide receiver.
Defensively, depending on the set, Andrew Tessa and Long will be the ends, with Thomas Ward, Gregg, Goins and Lewis, along with Hall working on the D-line.
England, Goins and Caves will most-likely be the linebackers, with Jaylen Hall, Hale, Huff and Gregory in the secondary.
Gravely added, “There are some things (from Buffalo) we have to fix. We’ll try to fix them.”
He concluded, “I still believe this team will end with a great season. The main thing is we’ve got to stay focused and only play one game at a time.”
The 1-2 Knights will face the also 1-2 Bobcats Friday evening at 7:30 at Garten Stadium.
just outside Hinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.