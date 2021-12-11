SALEM, Va. — Since kicking off the 2021 fall season, Graham’s offensive and defensive lineplay dominated opponents for 13 consecutive victories.
In Game 14, the customary dominators did not dominate.
King William handled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football, using that leverage to roll to a 48-21 victory over the hitherto-unbeaten G-Men in Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 state championship football game at Salem City Stadium.
Running the football behind his brutally efficient blockers, Cavaliers running back Demond Claiborne rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns, also catching two passes for 87 yards and a touchdown
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior who has been heavily recruited by several ACC programs including Wake Forest, showed off his top-end virtues in a 77-yard touchdown run that initiated scoring in the first quarter. He put his power running on full display in King William’s 17-play, 95-yard scoring drive that virtually monopolized possession in the final period.
Cav’s quarterback Jayveon Robinson added 121 yards rushing on 17 carries, including a pair of scoring runs. Robinson also completed 7 of 12 pass attempts for 156 yards and two touchdowns, allowing one interception.
King William compiled 501 yards total offense against a G-Men defensive unit that had allowed an average of 225.38 yards per game — a season average partially skewed by the anomalous 436 yards total offense allowed during the regular-season victory over Union.
G-Men senior wide receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw led Graham rushing with 119 yards on eight carries, including a pair of touchdown runs. Sophomore Ty’Drez Clements got 79 hard-earned yards in 23 carries.
Graham quarterback Zack Blevins played almost like his old self in his first snaps, but the injury that limited his rushing threat since it was incurred during the Ridgeview game was soon aggravated.
Blevins had been Graham’s leading rusher until last week versus Appomattox. Against King William, his recurring lack of mobility not only took the keeper out of the playbook, it rendered him more vulnerable to pressure of King William’s relentless pass rush.
Blevins finished with minus-23 net yards rushing and he committed his fourth fumble of the season. He completed 5 of 13 pass attempts for 62 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Wallace — the junior pass-catcher’s second reception of the year.
The G-Men finished with 238 yards total offense — 100 yards less than it’s per-game average headed into the title game.
Following an uneventful exchange of possessions after the opening kickoff Claiborne got loose on King William’s second possession of the game, exploding for a 77-yard scoring run. That was capped by Robinson’s 2-point conversion run off the roll out to put the Cavaliers up 8-0.
Graham’s elite playmaker got loose on the jet sweep to score on a 65-yard touchdown run, with Turner-Bradshaw and abetted by key blocks on the outside from Elijah Sarver and Clements.
Claiborne answered that G-Men score by a different route, engineering a 56-yard catch and run for the score, giving King William the 14-7 lead after the failed conversion attempt.
Graham got a big defensive play when Sean Hughes’ hit shook the football loose from Claiborne and the G-Men recovered. The energized offense responded with a six-play, 47-yard scoring drive capped by a Turner-Bradshaw 3-yard scoring run, tying the game back up at 14 on Morgan’s kick with 7:05 remaining in the half.
A 19-yard scoring run by Claiborne got the Cavaliers back in in front, 22-14 after a successful 2-point conversion pass. Moment’s later, King William pulled off a major special teams coup with a squibb kick that King William recovered to deny the G-Men the ball. Five snaps later, Jayveon Robinson scored on a 29-yard scramble that had the Cavs leading 28-14 with 4:49 remaining in the half.
During the final three minutes of the first half, Graham’s defense came up with a big stop and the G-Men retook possession at their own 32-yard line following the punt. Blevins led Graham on a clutch five play scoring possession, shortening the field with a 39-yard completion to wide receiver David Brown.
The surprising TD completion to Wallace with 22 seconds remaining in the half kept the G-Men within comeback range at intermission. After Morgan’s PAT kick, Graham trailed 28-21.
In hindsight, the kinetic toll on Graham’s interior — which fought through four physical ball games on its way to the finals — was even more evident during the second act. The Cavaliers’ came off the ball like their paint had hardly been scratched.
King William scored 20 unanswered points during the second half — including a 37-yard scoring run from Robinson, a 1-yard TD plunge from Claiborne and Robinson’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Kavontay Hayes — en route to its first state football championship since the first season of the 21st century.
VHSL Class 2 State Championship Game
At Salem City Stadium, Salem, Va.
King Wm........14 14 6 14 — 48
Graham…........7 14 0 0 — 21
How They Scored
First Quarter
KW— Demond Claiborne 77 run (Jayveon Robinson run)
Gr— Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw 65 run (Ben Morgan kick)
KW— Claiborne 56 pass from J. Robinson (pass failed)
Second Quarter
Gr— Turner-Bradshaw 3 run (Morgan kick)
KW— Claiborne 19 run (Claiborne pass from Robinson)
KW— Claiborne 29 run (pass failed)
Gr— Aidan Wallace 8 pass from Blevins (Morgan kick)
Third Quarter
KW— J. Robinson 37 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
KW— Claiborne 1 run (run failed)
KW— Kavontay Hayes 5 pass from J. Robinson (Claiborne run)
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs: Graham 13, King William 20; Rushes-Yards: Graham 37-176; King William 49-348; Passing Yards, Graham 62; King William 153, Total Offense, Graham 238, King William 501. CAI: Graham 5-13-1; King William 6-16-1, Fumbles-Lost: Graham 1-0; King William 1-0. Penalties-Yards: Graham 10-69; King William 8-75.
