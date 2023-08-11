PRINCETON — In West Virginia, high school soccer is played in the fall and has preseason scrimmages and jamborees just like football.
The biggest local girls and boys soccer preseason event of its type will be played at Princeton Senior High School’s Everette K. Bailey Field today as the 2023 Edition of Kick-A-Rama gets under way.
Girls soccer action gets under way at 10:10 a.m. with Princeton playing Shady Spring. Following girls scrimmages will include PikeView vs. Shady Spring JV (10:20 a.m.); PikeView vs. Woodrow Wilson JV (12 noon), Bluefield vs. Shady Spring (12:50 p.m.), Princeton vs. Woodrow Wilson (1:40 p.m.), Bluefield vs. Woodrow Wilson (2:30 p.m.) and Princeton vs. Bluefield (3:20 p.m.)
Boys soccer action begins at 4:10 p.m. with the Princeton JV versus Mercer Christian Academy. Following boys matches will include Bluefield vs. MCA (5 p.m.), Bluefield vs. Shady Spring (5:50 p.m/); Woodrow Wilson vs. Shady Spring 6:40 p.m.; Woodrow Wilson JV vs. Bluefield (7:30 p.m.); Princeton vs. Woodrow Wilson (8:20 p.m.) and Princeton vs. Shady Spring (9:10 p.m.).
