ATHENS — Sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-50s greeted the 68 participants in the Seventh Annual Kevin O’Sullivan 5-K Classic Saturday morning at the Concord University track.
The race, named in memory of the late Kevin O’Sullivan, Concord’s long-time Director of Student Affairs, is run by his family to raise money for the Five Aces Scholarship aimed at helping West Virginia students who are in good standing but are having difficult circumstances remain at CU. Five Aces Scholarship Fund is there to keep dreams alive and your support of this ongoing effort helps deserving students remain focused on their future. The Concord University Foundation administers and distributes funds in accordance with established guidelines set forth by the University.
O’Sullivan’s son. Colin, the race’s principal organizer, said,”(It was an amazing day for the Seventh Annual Kevin O’Sullivan Classic 5k. A great Irish spirited time was had by all with the start of race being performed by Maggie Jusiel on the Bagpipes.”
The event started and finished at the CU track with participants choosing to either run or walk the five kilometers beforehand.
The 3K race walk’s top finisher and top women’s finisher was Sarah Beasley with a time of 25:37.9 minutes. Karen Cundiff was the no age group winner with a time of 34:37.9. Paul Hodges was the top male with a time of 30:50.7.
The overall 5-K winner and men’s top finisher was Robert Shirey with a time of 19:59.2. Michael Hosey (21:12.3), Jonah Nolan (21:45.7), Will Combs (22:59.6) and Chris Parris 23:29.6) wrapped up the overall top five.
Sarah Hunting was the top overall female finisher with a time of 23:30.3. Rebekah Tuck came in second among female runners at 26:33.3 and Addy Johnson came in third overall with 28:56.5.
O’Sullivan said, “(We’d like to say) a special thanks to all of our sponsors; (Olympian) Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Huntington, (Gold) Dr. Christopher Parrish, (Silver) Cole Harley-Davison, and (Bronze) Bailey-Kirk Funeral Home, Tattersall Consulting, BB&T(Truist), JJN Multimedia and Weathered Ground Brewery.”
