By Asia Ashley
ATLANTA — Overcoming the challenges of governorship during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Brian Kemp touted his first-term successes and future plans for the state during his fifth State of the State address.
Planned improvements for education, public safety and health care were key focuses of Kemp’s address.
He also lauded the Georgia Department of Economic Development for bring large investments and jobs to Georgia, particularly in rural areas of the state.
“Just last week, we learned that in the first half of this fiscal year, our top-ranked Department of Economic Development helped to announce 17,500 new jobs and more than $13 billion in investment coming to Georgia,” Kemp said. “I’m especially proud that, once again, 85% of those jobs are coming to areas outside metro Atlanta.”
While Democrat leaders acknowledged the job growth and development as positive happenings for the economy, Democrats argue that the state must also raise its minimum wage from $7.25 per hour to $15.
“The time to do this is now. We need to ensure that all Georgians make a living wage,” Democratic Sen. Nan Orrock said during a press conference following Kemp’s address. “We face a situation where countless numbers of Georgians work two, three and unbelievably, even four jobs at a time… Those are facts that will hold us back and hold back Georgia families and hold back our economy.”
Despite being named the No. 1 state to do business nine years in a row (by Area Management magazine), Kemp acknowledged the need for continued improvement in quality housing, education, public safety and health care.
He plans to launch the Rural Workforce Housing Fund that will allow the state to partner with local governments to develop sites for workforce housing.
“I am also eager to see solutions that will come from others in the next few months,” he said.
Kemp highlighted the $5,000 teacher pay raise that was given during his first term in two installments. He’s proposing another $2,000 in the upcoming budget for teachers.
“With the passage of this budget, the average teacher salary in Georgia will also now be over $7,000 higher than the Southwest regional average,” Kemp said.
But Democrats argued that teacher pay should increase by $10,000.
“More importantly, establish regular wage increases to ensure our educators and our educational system delivers the best quality programs possible,” Senate Minority Whip Harold Jones said. “In addition to our frontline teachers, let’s don’t forget that we must invest more in hiring more school mental health counselors. We must invest more in hiring more social workers, ESL educators and administrative personnel. Teachers alone cannot and should not shoulder all of this burden on their own.”
Kemp said a proposed grant program will certify nearly 5,000 paraprofessionals as teachers in the workforce, and for the first time in 10 years, the HOPE Scholarship and grant will go back to funding 100% of tuition.
He also announced a budget proposal to devote an extra $1.9 million to fully fund the Quality Basic Education Act (QBE), a formula used to guide funding distribution in K-12 schools.
Georgia’s initiatives to crack down on sex trafficking and provide safe havens for victims through the Georgians for Refuge, Action, Compassion, and Education (GRACE) Commission has seen great success, Kemp said.
The GBI’s Gang Task Force and the Gang Prosecution Unit of the state Attorney General’s office have also seen successes. The recently launched Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted more than 50 gang members in its first six months, Kemp reported.
“Where local district attorneys are unwilling to confront these violent offenders, the Gang Prosecution Unit is more than capable and willing to step in,” he said.
Kemp added that he is proposing legislation that will increase penalties for those trying to recruit children into gangs, and that he looks forward to working with the legislature on reducing the “revolving door” of criminals back on the street.
Democrats acknowledged the bipartisan support of human trafficking initiatives and law enforcement but said police accountability and gun reform also play roles in improving public safety.
“Gov. Kemp talks about the crime and violence on our streets but let’s be honest about what’s really going on. Georgians can now carry a gun without a permit because of a bill the Republican majority passed,” said Democrat Chair Elena Parent. “We need policies and laws that require common sense use of these weapons.”
Democrats are advocating for laws that require guns to be locked in the presence of minors, a repeal of the 2022 permitless gun carry law, and investments into community violence prevention programs.
Health care
Nearly 70 counties have fewer than 10 physicians, coupled with a shortage of nurses in Georgia and around the country. Kemp is proposing more than $4.5 million in loan repayment programs and a $1.7 million investment for residency slots to attract workers in the field.
During his State of the State, Kemp took a jab at Democrats’ repeated calls to expand Medicaid eligibility to more Georgians.
“While others have called for expanding one-size-fits none, massive government health programs, thanks to our policies, enrollment in the individual market has more than doubled since 2019 to over 700,000 Georgians,” Kemp said.
He added that the state’s reinsurance program has reduced premiums by an average of 12.4% across the state.
“That represents an average annual premium reduction of almost $1,000 a year,” he said. “In rural counties, where premium prices were the least affordable when I took office, the reinsurance program has reduced premiums from 25% to over 40%.”
On topic of Medicaid, he referenced the state’s expansion of Medicaid coverage for pregnant women from six months postpartum to one year postpartum, which was approved in the 2022 legislative session. In July, the state is also planning to launch the Georgia Pathways to Coverage program, which will require enrollees to complete 80 hours of work, education, job training, or community service per month to get Medicaid health insurance.
“I am allocating $52 million to start this program up and connect those in need to its benefits,” he explained. “…Upwards of 345,000 Georgians could qualify for the Pathways program and health care coverage for the first time, with no changes for those who qualify for regular Medicaid. And unlike Medicaid expansion, Georgia Pathways will not kick 200,000 Georgians off their private sector insurance.”
The reference made to the 200,000 Georgians refers to those who were allowed to obtain Medicaid coverage in response to the COVID-19 pandemic through Congress’s Families First Coronavirus Response Act in March 2020. The Act gave states a temporary 6.2% in federal funding increase if they ensured continuous coverage through the end of the month in which a federally declared public health emergency (PHE) expires, which in this case is set for April 11.
Kemp’s team is also proposing that pregnant women who qualify for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) monthly cash assistance program fulfill an employment services component for low-income families with children.
“I know this measure is supported by many in this chamber and I am grateful for your backing,” Kemp said.
