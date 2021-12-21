CHARLESTON — The Divine Miss M is not so divine now in the eyes of Gov. Jim Justice.
During his pandemic briefing today, Justice addressed the hoopla created when singer/actress Bette Middler tweeted Monday that Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like West Virginia: “poor, illiterate and strung out.”
Midler was criticizing Manchin's refusal to support the Build Back Better bill, which she supports, and said he "represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, (and what he) has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out."
She also called Manchin’s family a “criminal enterprise,” referring to his business ties to the coal industry.
Midler later apologized for the remarks about West Virginia, but not for the comment about Manchin.
Justice said he requested one of Midler’s songs, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” to be sang at his late father’s funeral because “I felt like dad was that way.”
“But absolutely … her criticisms of West Virginians was uncalled for,” he said. “I would say Bette Midler may very well have never even been to West Virginia before.”
Justice said Midler is a “New York, Hollywood elite” who spreads propaganda to promote socialism and believes in things that could “take the very existence away from this country.”
He described her comments as “cruel” and “uncalled for” and should result in many apologies from her.
Justice said Manchin made the right decision and “really is representing West Virginia” and is stepping up and “doing the right thing.”
“We don’t want our very existence stripped away and become average,” he said. “Americans are not average … We dug in … We had grit, we just didn’t sit on the porch and wait for things to be divided out equally amongst all of us across this country.”
Justice said it was the people who worked hard and “got dirty,” had grit and strived to get ahead who made the “foundation of we are” and the “greatest country on the planet.”
Justice called out Midler and said he hopes she hears what he says about her words.
“For Bette Midler to sit back and say that West Virginia is ‘poor, illiterate and strung out,’ really and truly, and, Bette, I hope you hear me loud and clear because I am a fair and honest person, Bette, it is cruel and really, really unfair.”
