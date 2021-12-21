FILE - In this April 5, 2019, file photo Bette Midler attends Variety's Power of Women: New York in New York. President Joe Biden will be in the house for the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday. Biden and his wife, Jill, plan to attend the star-studded extravaganza celebrating five artists. The artists are Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)