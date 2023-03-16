JROTC Bowling Tournament slated

Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.