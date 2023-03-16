JROTC Bowling Tournament slated
BLUEFIELD — The fourth Semiannual JROTC Bowling Tournament will take place Saturday at the Green Valley Bowling Center off 501 Airport Road in Bluefield.
The tournament will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with 10:45 a.m. being the optimum time to show up.
Cadets from the four Mercer County JROTC Programs will be gathering for a fun day of bowling, pizza, prizes and fellowship with each other as the JROTC program celebrates the beginning of the end of another successful school year. It has a St. Patrick’s Day theme.
