BLUEFIELD, Va. — Jermiah Jenkins fired up 23 points to lead the Bluefield University men’s basketball team in a 92-82 Appalachian Athletic Conference victory at the Dome Gymnasium, on Saturday.
Jenkins, who went 4-for-6 from the free throw line, distributed five assists for the Rams (7-3, 7-2 AAC).
Brandon Shields added 21 points for Bluefield University. Omega Stitt added 17 points while sorting out seven assists and Rob Littlejohn scored 11 points while grabbing seven rebounds. Willcliff Senatus also hauled in seven rebounds while Volante Carroll corralled six.
Miles Long scored 19 points to lead the Royals (4-6, 2-5), also handing out 11 assists. Calvin Quehi scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Coby Jones scored 14 points with nine boards and Jahson Dennis and Orion Mashburn added 10 points apiece. Dennis had seven rebounds.
The Rams play Union College at home on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
