I’m going to chalk this one up to coincidence but Concord won its game Saturday and I wasn’t present to watch.
Seriously, though, the team put together their most consistent game in front of a crowd featuring many alumni in defeating West Liberty with the defense and special teams especially coming through.
As far as our state’s biggest football program, WVU, is concerned, I really don’t know what to think. The Baylor game is the low point to date, a blowout in a season of near-misses.
While there seems to be a potential solution to the quarterback “problem” on the roster, I want to offer this question to those who seem to be rumbling against Neal Brown: Who, realistically, could replace him if you got your wish?
Nick Saban isn’t realistic, because WVU doesn’t have the financial resources to lure him from Alabama.
Bringing back Rich Rodriguez? I’m not sure people have forgotten or forgiven his abrupt departure and he hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory on- or off-field since then, either.
Doc Holliday is an intriguing possibility. He was dumped from Marshall despite a great record for unclear reasons. He was a great recruiter for WVU during his time as an assistant coach.
I’ll take off on a tangent involving this year’s Marshall team. They got off to a great start in demolishing Navy then settled into their usual pattern of winning most of their games. The Appalachian State game ended in embarrassing fashion with a post-game altercation. Other than that, just another typical season.
Getting back to possible replacements should Neal Brown get fired, a couple of possible candidates with a lot of baggage are Lane Kiffin and Urban Meyer.
Kiffin has been a nomad even by coaching standards and has burned bridges at Tennessee and USC.
Meyer has been notable for errors he has made as a NFL head coach in personnel choices and the most recent situation involving dancing with a younger woman after his team’s latest loss. His record at Ohio State and Florida include both national titles and scandals involving player behavior.
WVU could hire either one but they better be ready for potential problems.
Finally, Bluefield vs. Graham happened with Graham winning 31-6. I guess that’s a testimony to actually playing and practicing as Bluefield only played one game beforehand.
Congratulations to the Bluefield State College Big Blues for winning their first home game since 1980 and their fourth game this year. Head coach Tony Coaxum is doing a very good job.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.