I want to open this week’s column by wishing all of you a Merry Christmas.
I guess I’ll start by previewing Tuesday’s bowl game involving WVU and Minnesota. The Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona will be the first time these two teams have ever met in football.
They do share a head coach in Dr. Clarence Spears. “Doc” Spears coached at WVU from 1921-24, going 30-6-3 which included WVU’s first bowl appearance, a 21-13 victory over Gonzaga in the 1922 East-West Bowl in San Diego.
Spears left WVU for Minnesota in 1925 reportedly because he wanted to practice at the Mayo Clinic. He coached until 1944 when he retired to practice medicine full-time.
As for this year’s game, WVU comes in with a 6-6 record with an offense led by redshirt senior Jarett Doege, who threw for 2,408 yards and 19 touchdowns. Leddie Brown will sit out the game in order to prepare for the NFL draft/avoid injury.
The Mountaineers defense is led by All-Big 12 senior defensive lineman Dante Stills and senior linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo.
Minnesota, 8-4 on the season, has an all-senior aoffensive line with all five members earning some level of All-Big 10 honors. They helped the team rush for 2,575 yards and 25 scores despite using five running backs.
The linebacker duo of Jack Gibbens and Mariano Sori-Martin and defensive lineman Boyd Mofe anchor a defense which ranked fourth in the nation in allowing just 284.8 yards per game.
I’m picking Minnesota to win the game based on the defense and the absence of Brown. I’ll say 24-17.
I want to close out this week by saying you can contact me c/o “Jeff’s Sports Corner” P.O. Box 781 Athens WV, 24712.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
