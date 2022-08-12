The weekly frequency of this column and when it is written often determines what gets in this column.
I had written last week’s column last weekend before the deaths of Bill Russell and Vin Scully and the baseball trade deadline headlined by the Jose Soto trade. I needed time to form a few thoughts on each.
Russell was the greatest winner in the history of team sports with two NCAA titles, an Olympic gold medal and 11 NBA titles to his credit. He defined defense to a generation of fans. He, like Jackie Robinson before him, was a social activist, battling racism.
Scully was the voice most often associated with baseball in his 67 years of broadcasting. He was doing play-by-play when Don Larsen had his World Series perfect game; when the Dodgers won every World Series they did before he retired in 2016; and when Henry Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s home run record, among many other moments. He was the last of his great generation of broadcasters and he brought grace to the profession,
The Soto trade was notable in that a 23-year-old superstar, a player comparable in his stats to date to Ruth’s and Ted Williams’, was traded years before his free agency. The trade was comparable to the Red Sox selling Ruth to the Yankees (Ruth was also 23) or the Frank Robinson trade to the Orioles in 1966. The Nationals are breaking up a recent World Series winner as were the Red Sox, while the Reds were four years away from the Big Red Machine days. The Yankees started their dynasty and the Orioles went on to four World Series, winning two, in six years. The Padres’ destiny is yet to be determined.
Going to the AFC Central the Cincinnati Bengals look to be the team to beat. They have the best offense in the division with an improved offensive line and a capable enough defense.
The Baltimore Ravens are the true heir to the old Cleveland Browns’ tradition and not just because they are the old Browns’. Lamar Jackson is a very good to great quarterback but it’s the defense which will determine how far they will go,
The Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a streak of 15 consecutive winning seasons under head coach Mike Tomlin. If he and they want a 16th season, the quarterback situation needs to be addressed and soon. My pick would be rookie Kenny Pickett.
The current Cleveland Browns are a mess of an organization. They dumped Baker Mayfield for Deshaun Watson and his baggage only to have the latter face at least six games of suspension for actions in Houston. They have talent but such a quarterback quandary can sink an organization.
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
