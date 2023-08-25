GARDNER — The PikeView Panthers football team is low on numbers — “around 25 kids,” according to head coach Jason Spears — but high on hard work.
“We’re putting in a lot of work right now,” Spears said on Aug. 10. “Getting stronger and faster, stuff like that.”
Managing the size of his roster, the coach said, “You have to rely on kids playing on both sides of the ball. You also have to rely on a lot of freshmen to start.”
The running game should be the Panthers’ strength on offense. “We’ve got a lot of really strong, fast running backs that we’ll use this year,” Spears said, “but if we need to, we’ll throw it in the air, too.”
Logan Cook is “a strong, powerful runner (who’s) hard to take down,” Spears said. Chase Mounts, one of two seniors on the roster, “can get outside, but he likes to lower his head and try to get as many yards as he can.”
Sophomore Peyton Mounts is listed as a 150-pound receiver, but the coaching staff is counting on him to carry the ball for effective yardage as well.
Offensive coordinator Josh Blankenship has a running quarterback in sophomore Braiden Mullins. Spears added that Mullins has “got a good arm, but his legs can do some damage.”
Andrew Patton and Corbin Justice are the starters at receiver. Spears said, “Both of them are really good, run routes well. Andrew’s really quick; Corbin knows how to get open. … They know their role also (is) downfield blocking and stuff like that.”
Spears said, “Our tight end is Owen Underwood. He’s got great hands, but he knows the role of a ‘blocking-first mentality.’ He does a great job, a very coachable kid.”
PikeView’s wrestling coach, Danny Miller, has joined the football staff as offensive line coach, a development that has greatly pleased Spears.
“Wrestling helps football, football helps wrestling,” Spears said. He said the linemen “have been working hard during the summer.”
Junior Luke Shorter is “a really good pulling guard,” said Spears. Freshman Bryson Thompson, the left guard, is “a good-sized boy who’s strong,” the head coach said. The center is Eli Horton, with Andrew Phillips at right tackle and Jessy Roberts at left tackle.
Spears said his defense includes “a good linebacker group.” Middle linebacker Blake Basham, he said, is “a good-sized kid for a freshman. He has worked hard, (and he’s got) really good speed.”
Cook, one of the Panthers’ top tacklers last fall, returns at linebacker, joined by Mullins and Chase Mounts. Peyton Mounts can line up at linebacker, or corner. Senior Kaiden Lambert is also a contributor at linebacker.
The corners of the secondary are patrolled by a pair of freshmen, Kyle Williams and Joshua “Moose” Hedrick. Spears said, “They’ve embraced that position and done a great job throughout (fall) practice.”
The coaches are “looking at Andrew Patton as safety,” Spears said. “As small as he is (140 pounds), he’ll put a hit on somebody. He’s done very well.”
Spears said that with “quite a few soccer players on my team,” the kicking duties will sort themselves out. As the first week of practice closed out, Phillips was penciled in as the probable kickoff specialist, and Underwood as the punter.
Spears, now entering his fifth year as PikeView head coach, lost a lot of football talent due to graduation last spring, but he understands the constant renewal of a high school sports roster.
“That’s one thing about it,” he said. “Next up in line. Show me what you’ve got, and you’ll play.”
PikeView’s season kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the home of the Summers County Bobcats for “the Battle for the Bluestone.”
