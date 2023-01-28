BRUSHFORK — Bill Murphy may have fired the shot heard ‘round the world — at least in local basketball history.
“The game” unfolded 58 years ago on a cold, snowy Tuesday night in an arena away from the home gyms of both schools. Usually, there would be nothing very remarkable about a regular season game between two Single-A schools separated in most ways by only the state line. The “die hards” were there, but only about 300 showed up since school and work would come early the next day.
The Montcalm coach came up with a strategy that surprised the other team, puzzled the fans at first and finally helped to make the contest one that would never be repeated. The Pocahontas coach was surprised even before the game started when he noticed that the baskets were not placed in their usual spots and he saw the goals were (in his mind) lower than the standard 10 feet.
A few of the folks in the stands may have observed the players missing a few more shots than usual in warm-ups but on that night when the main objective of many was simply to get the game started and try to keep warm on the way home after it was played, nobody remembers anyone complaining about the rims. After all, January 19 was a long way from the start of regional play and since the two teams – one from West Virginia and the other from Virginia – were not in the same district, there was not quite the same intensity that would have been visible at tournament time.
Well, almost. For one thing, one of the schools was playing reasonably well but not having an outstanding season record-wise. The other, like its neighbor a representative of a mountain community with few recreational outlets other than the local high school teams, was having what would become perhaps the most successful roundball season it would ever enjoy.
Both teams were listed in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s Area Division “B” rankings, not quite as prestigious as the “A” Division, with local powerhouse squads including the Bluefield Beavers, Princeton Tigers, Welch Maroon Wave and others whose enrollment placed them a cut above most other smaller towns at what Telegraph sports editor V.L. “Stubby” Currence called “Our Grand Area.”
Not that anyone at either school let that stop them from cheering for their favorites. In those days, local little teams like the Bramwell Millionaires, Northfork Blue Demons, Iaeger Cubs, Garden Green Dragons, Bland Rockets, Matoaka Indians and a score of others had intensely loyal fans who enjoyed the games, traveled to nearly all of them and were rewarded with wonderful memories, many great victories and more than a few regional and state titles. David was regarded on equal terms with Goliath.
In the final decades of coal field glory, Mercer, McDowell, Tazewell, Bland and Buchanan counties, especially, still enjoyed high employment rates with several high schools in each and the rivalries were, in a word, unrivaled in their annual intensity.
Coaches had their own competitions, with a proud tradition of preparing for opponents and winning the big game(s) to hold precious bragging rights for a year – or until the next showdown. Two of the best were set to square off on that chilly midweek evening: Carmen Stauffer, leader of the Montcalm Generals and Tommy Lucas, coach of the (8-0) Pocahontas Indians. Stauffer was known for being a “thinking man’s” leader while Lucas, with a solid knowledge of the game, was perhaps more famed for his explosive personality.
And so these two came together – not on either’s home court but at the centrally located Brushfork National Guard Armory.
That was just fine with Daily Telegraph Sports Editor Johnny Mayo (who did not often boast publicly about the fact that he had graduated from Pocahontas just a years before but was proud of the fact) since that made it more convenient to place the game “above the fold” on the sports page as the newspaper people like to say.
Stauffer’s Generals were playing good ball but not spectacular and had already lost by a significant margin to Lucas’ run-and-gun Tribe so he decided to play a daring hand.
“I decided to hold the ball. Pocahontas was a high-scoring team but when we got the ball we held it and moved inside the area between half court and the foul line, then backed out. It was legal. I didn’t think Tommy (Lucas) would come out of that (1-2-2) zone and sure enough, they (Pocahontas) stayed back,” recalled Stauffer years later. “Honestly, my assistant coach, Norman Wall, suggested it and we really had not planned that (stall) until pre-game warmups.”
With almost no activity around the basket, the legend would grow that Pocahontas sat down on the court.
“No, we didn’t,” said Lucas, “there is no way that would ever happen. As soon as Montcalm saw something like that, they would get the ball inside and score. It (sitting down) is just something that got started but it was not true.”
Finally, the Indians got the second quarter tip and lanky Bill Murphy got a shooter’s roll, scored a bucket with 7:34 left in the first half and Pocahontas went ahead, 2-0.
Montcalm patiently help the ball most of the rest of the contest, missed a few shots inside near the ends of the quarters and eventually Johnny Bailey posted a late, fourth-quarter free throw for the only Montcalm points. The game ended, 2-1 , but the interest was only beginning.
“Everybody called,” remembers Stauffer. “A lot of people didn’t believe it. We had papers from other states calling the school to get the facts.”
Lucas got tired of answering phone calls that came in from Richmond, Charleston, Baltimore and other distant cities.
He finally told (school secretary) Betty Daugherty, “From now on when somebody calls about the 2-1 game, you just tell the story – you have heard it enough.”
Stauffer and Lucas did talk briefly after the game and the General coach remembered that “Tommy didn’t like the stall but I just told him that was our best chance to win and we tried to do that. I am not sure he thought it was good coaching, but we nearly pulled the upset and did get a lot of notoriety.”
The fame has lasted almost six decades with two of the smallest schools having played perhaps the biggest headline game in area history.
