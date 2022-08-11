LINDSIDE — The second season of the John Mustain Revival at James Monroe High School gets under way tonight when the Mavericks travel to Pocahontas County for a scrimmage with a longtime sparring partner.
The scrimmage is set for 6 p.m.
As James Monroe head football coach from 2013-2017, Mustain led James Monroe to a 27-8 record and three playoff appearances before retiring.
After three years away, Mustain came out of retirement last season and reignited the COVID-blasted program to an 8-4 record and a berth in the Class A playoffs.
